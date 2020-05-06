May 14, 1949 - May 3, 2020
Janesville, WI -- William Henry Dyer, age 70, of Janesville, lost his battle with dementia on May 3, 2020. It was a long battle. He was born May 14, 1949, the son of James Elza Dyer and Helen (Schneller) Dyer. He graduated in 1968 from Craig High School in Janesville. He joined the U.S. Marines Corps in 1970, and was honorably discharged after 11/2 years of service. He had various factory jobs in the Beloit area, the last one being with Landus Grinding Corporation in South Beloit. Bill was a very loving mate to Jean Jacobson for 14 years. She loved him very much. He loved to fish, but could no longer do so since the onset of the dementia.
He is survived by his mate (wife), Jean Jacobson; five children: Buffy (Ken) Dorsey, Jody (April) Webb, William Jr. Webb (Mindy) Webb, Bryan (Jamie) Webb and Denise (John) Dyer; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two siblings, Robert (Kathy) Dyer and Anna Allison. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a sister, Judy Meton.
Private burial with military rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please omit flowers, donations to the Veterans Administration in Madison is preferred. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses and social workers at the V.A. Hospital in Madison, the Delavan Health Care Center, and the Beloit and Mercy Hospitals for their excellent care.