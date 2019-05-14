June 2, 1967 - May 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William Haygood, Jr., age 51, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home. He was born on June 2, 1967 in Chicago; the son of William, Sr. and Lois Robinzine. William graduated Class of '85 from Beloit Memorial, where he excelled in many sports. After high school, he maintained various occupations over the years, including serving as a Marine in the Gulf War. William completed courses at BTC, and opened his own lawn care business, but, truly, he was a jack-of-all-trades.

He married his loving and devoted wife, Marlene (Kudingo) Haygood on May 1, 2004 in Janesville. William was a Master of the grill and always the life of the party. He was a fantastic conversationalist and forever a comedian, but really there aren't enough words to describe this remarkable man. He was a man devoted to his family, always willing to learn something new and he had never met a stranger. "Thank You Very Much!"

He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children: William Schreiber, Dallas (Crystal) Miller, Alecia (Boun) Phonesavanh, Joy (Charles) Sandifer, Alexis Haygood, and Landon Haygood; grandchildren: Adam (Morgan) D'Artagnan, Emma, Aurora, Malee, David, Charlie, Arabella Amore, Boubou, Aramis, and Christian; siblings, Charlette Haygood and Terry (Donna) Haygood; many nieces; nephews; numerous extended family; and many, many friends. William is predeceased by his parents; brother, Michael; Tracy, Timmy, Teresa and Gerry "ma".

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com