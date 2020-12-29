William H. Raatz

May 14, 1947 - December 26, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - William H. "Bill" Raatz, age 73, of Janesville, WI died at his home on Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1947 in Racine, WI, the son of Duane and Carole (Roycraft) Raatz. He graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1965. He joined the U.S. Air Force on February 10, 1966 and served until December 1, 1969, when he was honorably discharged.
Bill married Shirley M. Karlen on September 10, 1966. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he began working as an electrician. From 1983 to 2013, he owned and operated Bill's Electric in Janesville. Upon his retirement, he was employed by Trachte LLC Construction Company of Oregon, WI where he worked until his passing as a blueprint reviewer.
Bill enjoyed his weekly "Bridge Club" meetings and traveling with Shirley and his fellow Corvette enthusiasts and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Raatz; three daughters, Shelane Raatz, Erin (Cory) Turk, and Jonell Raatz; seven grandchildren, Madelyn Stebbins, Davis, Savanna, Bayley and Tyson Turk, and Carter and Landen Raymond; great-grandchild, Phoenix Stebbins; three sisters, Shari Spoden, Pat (Steve) Slinde and Cathy (Wayne) Simplot; and his brother-in-law and close friend Steve (Lucy) Karlen. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Walter and Dorothy Karlen. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at OAK HILL CEMETERY, Janesville. Military rites will be performed by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. The Raatz family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com