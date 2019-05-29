September 13, 1935 - May 25, 2019

Rindge, NH -- Ret. Wisconsin State Trooper William H. Lampa, 83, of Rindge, died unexpectedly on Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. William was born in Rockford, IL on September 13, 1935, a son of the late William H. and Myrtle (Chapman) Lampa. William was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. While in the Army, he became a sharpshooter, and during his time with the State Police, was the top shooter in Wisconsin for about eight straight years. He moved to Rindge after his retirement in 1990. William was passionate about vintage cars. He enjoyed fixing and restoring old cars and classic John Deere tractors. Most of all William enjoyed spending time with and taking care of his family.

William is survived by his wife, Pauline (Porter) Lampa; four children: Steven J. (Maureen) Lampa of Westminster, MA, Loreen (David) St. Laurent Orange, MA, Sharon Sherman of Gardner, MA, and Lynn Elliott of Westminster; one brother, Charles Lampa of Janesville, WI; eleven grandchildren: Sandra Lampa, Erin Cintron, Katherine Lampa, Melissa St. Laurent, Meagan St. Laurent, Justin Sherman, Nathan Sherman, Deidre Elliott, Sharine Flynn, Stephen Elliott and Deanna Elliott; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. William was pre-deceased by brother, James Lampa; sister, Lois McIntyre; and son in-law, Christopher Elliott.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main St., Westminster, MA. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Sterling. A visiting hour will be held in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net. John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.