William H. "Bill" Wendeberg

Walworth, WI - William Wendeberg was born April 9, 1929 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Charles J. and Elsie M. (Barth) Wendeberg. He passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Golden Years of Walworth.
Bill graduated from Big Foot High School in 1947. He then attended University of Wisconsin, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree. After school Bill worked as an electrical engineer, subcontractor for the United States Navy for 30 years, travelling to all 50 states. He was a member of the Big Foot FFA, the Sharon Grange, and a lifelong member of the Harvard Moose Lodge. One of Bill's greatest loves was attending farm auctions.
Bill was preceded in death by his brothers George and Robert and sisters Jean and Shirley.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St. from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home at 10:00 AM.
Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Walworth Historical Society, PO Box 336, Walworth, WI 53184.
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.