William H. "Bill" Hovland

December 18, 1951 - June 15, 2021
Janesville, WI - William "Bill" H. Hovland, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center. He was born in Janesville on December 18, 1951, the son of Harold and Alice (Keating) Hovland. He married his highschool sweetheart, Ambra Iler on June 15, 1974. They shared 47 years of marriage. Bill worked as a machinist at Gilman Engineering for 31 years and later at Morris Material Handling for 10 years, retiring in 2014.
Bill was always drawn to the river; first as a youth swimming, diving and jumping from any bridge or rope he could find. Later he found his passion in boating starting in 1987. Many years have been spent with his family boating on the Rock River as well as the Mississippi River. In recent years, he kept his boat at Midtown Marina in East Dubuque, IL and met many wonderful friends there, especially those on G dock. He enjoyed classic cars, especially his beloved 1972 convertible Buick Gran Sport as well as his Corvette. He and Ambra enjoyed road trips with friends, seeing how many shenanigans they could get into. Bill loved attending his grandchildren's sports and activities; he beamed with pride at their accomplishments. He loved to socialize and made friends everywhere he went. He also had a big sweet-tooth, especially for cake and candy bars. Bill especially liked taking his grandchildren to get ice cream in the convertible on hot days.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Ambra; 2 daughters, Jamie (Alan) Richard and Jennifer (Richard) Behnke; 5 grandchildren: Kendal, Annabelle, Delaney, Kailey, and Alexander; siblings: Jon Hovland, Joe (Karin) Hovland, Sue Alderman; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Iler-Griffin and Cheri (Stephan Potter) Dahl; brothers-in-law, Wesley (Tina) Iler and Larry Henneman; his beloved dachshunds, Madison and Charlotte, as well as his grand-dog, Molly; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; in-laws, Fred and Myrtle Henneman; brother-in-law, Dean Alderman; and great nephew, Max Hovland.
A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Special thanks to Dr. Emily Robinson, Katherine, Trina and the entire oncology department at Mercy Clinic; also the entire staff at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center, especially home team, Brittney, Erin, and Ashley, and in-patient team, Leila, Brittnie, Amber, Bertha, and Karen.