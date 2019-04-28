October 24, 1927 - April 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William H. Bengston, age 91, a longtime Janesville resident and business owner, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 25, 2019, at SSM Health/St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. He was born October 24, 1927 in Kewanee, IL, the son of the late John N. and Elsie B. (Martin) Bengston. On June 17, 1951, he married the former Joyce M. Brais in Kankakee, IL. Joyce preceded him in death on August 18, 2004. Bill and his family moved to Janesville in 1963. He was the owner and operator of Bostwick's Shoes for over 29 years until his retirement. He had also owned Shoetique for several years. Bill was a very avid Bridge player, and was a 2-time Life Master. He was a member of the Janesville Senior Center and enjoyed playing cards with his friends there. He was a very devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family!

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Chris) Cullen, of Janesville; his three grandchildren: Michael William (Ethany) Cullen, M.D., of Rochester, MN, Eric Bengston Cullen, of Washington, DC, and Megan Marie (Michael) Kling, of Madison, WI; his three great-grandchildren; his brothers, Bernard Bengston, of Omaha, NE, and Gene (Helen) Bengston, of Crystal Lake, IL; his sister, June (DuWayne) Negley, of Kewanee, IL; nieces; nephews; and many friends. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by seven sisters; and three brothers.

Private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee, IL. Memorials in his name would be appreciated to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546, or at www.agrace.org/donate, or to the Salvation Army, 514 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, WI 53545, or at www.salvationarmy.org

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com

As I Grow Older

When age enmeshes me, God grant that I may see and that I freely move in places that I love.

God grant that I may hear and that my mind be clear, my tongue in good control and springtime in my soul. Thomas John Carlisle