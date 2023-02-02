William Glen "Bill" Turner

June 8, 1960 - January 26, 2023 Janesville, WI - William (Bill) Turner, 62, of Janesville, passed away peacefully, with loved ones around him on January 26, 2023. Fittingly, it was on his mother's birthday, as they shared a special bond. Bill was born June 8, 1960, the son of Warren & Clara (Sanders) Turner.

Bill's childhood was filled with many adventures with his eleven siblings and Fourth Ward neighborhood friends. Backyard water (or snowball) fights, obstacle courses, stilts, pogo sticks, and 4 square were the norm. He was a leader to his three youngest siblings (Kay, Carolyn, and Doug). They occasionally played in the Monterrey Park/Rock River area, taking advantage of the freedom that was afforded 1960s youth. He would sometimes challenge them them to do things that were out of their "safe zone". Accepting the challenge instilled confidence in them. And by the grace of God, they survived, mostly unscathed. Bill enjoyed annual trips to Fish Lake, water filled days at Lions Beach, and lively card games. He had a Gazette paper route (and later drove a delivery van for them). In Bill's teenage years, coin collecting became a passion for him. He collected all denominations, old and new. He would look through hundreds of rolls of pennies from the First National Bank to fill his penny books. He had a huge can collection (mostly beer), that included the 7-Up Bicentennial 50 state set, when stacked correctly, displayed an image of Uncle Sam. It took some dumpster diving (with help from the younger ones) to complete. He liked muscle cars, either gluing together model sets, or working on an old car in the driveway. He attended St. Patrick School, and graduated from Craig HS in 1979.

To plant a tree in memory of William Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.