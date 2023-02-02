William Glen "Bill" Turner

June 8, 1960 - January 26, 2023 Janesville, WI - William (Bill) Turner, 62, of Janesville, passed away peacefully, with loved ones around him on January 26, 2023. Fittingly, it was on his mother's birthday, as they shared a special bond. Bill was born June 8, 1960, the son of Warren & Clara (Sanders) Turner.
Bill's childhood was filled with many adventures with his eleven siblings and Fourth Ward neighborhood friends. Backyard water (or snowball) fights, obstacle courses, stilts, pogo sticks, and 4 square were the norm. He was a leader to his three youngest siblings (Kay, Carolyn, and Doug). They occasionally played in the Monterrey Park/Rock River area, taking advantage of the freedom that was afforded 1960s youth. He would sometimes challenge them them to do things that were out of their "safe zone". Accepting the challenge instilled confidence in them. And by the grace of God, they survived, mostly unscathed. Bill enjoyed annual trips to Fish Lake, water filled days at Lions Beach, and lively card games. He had a Gazette paper route (and later drove a delivery van for them). In Bill's teenage years, coin collecting became a passion for him. He collected all denominations, old and new. He would look through hundreds of rolls of pennies from the First National Bank to fill his penny books. He had a huge can collection (mostly beer), that included the 7-Up Bicentennial 50 state set, when stacked correctly, displayed an image of Uncle Sam. It took some dumpster diving (with help from the younger ones) to complete. He liked muscle cars, either gluing together model sets, or working on an old car in the driveway. He attended St. Patrick School, and graduated from Craig HS in 1979.
When Bill was in his 20s, life threw him a curveball. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia, which began a decades long struggle with an opponent that couldn't be defeated. It could only be kept at bay through treatment. He had a few setbacks, but was mostly successful living a life that worked best for him. He continued his coin collecting (numerous sets of the Washington quarter states), and was always in search of a bargain (he was a shrewd negotiator) at garage sales, flea markets, and Goodwill. He had a few garage sales of his own (VHS and music tapes). He was content enjoying the simple pleasures of life: listening to rock on his headphones, watching TV (the Packers and the Game Show Channel), and trips to Taco Bell. Bill shared a love of "rastling" with his father, spending many evening hours following the exploits and the ongoing drama of professional wrestling. Bill was a regular at St. Pat's Saturday night bingo, hoping to win the blackout jackpot. He also enjoyed fall color trips in south central Wisconsin with his parents. He liked riding his moped all over town. Bill had an ongoing bet with his brother Ed (a Vikings fan living near the Twin Cities) regarding the Packers and Vikings weekly success. Obviously, Bill was the loser this year. Bill was a gentle soul, who wouldn't hurt a fly (although he did accidentally step on a pet bird once). We love you Bill. RIP
Bill will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by three sisters: Connie Koengeter, Katherine (Rick) Buchsteiner, Carolyn (Todd Hall); eight brothers: Dick (Sue), Harry (Pat), Edward (Tricia), Andrew, Stewart, Joseph (Lynne), Jack (Terri), Doug (Kwang MI); and numerous nephews and nieces.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Clara, infant brother Thomas, nephew Nicholas, and brother in law Nik Koengeter.
A Memorial Celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.
Bill's family wants to give thanks to the doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital, and the Agrace team for their compassionate care. In addition, much appreciation to Bill's case manager of over twenty years, Karol Rosman, who regularly took Bill for a drive, which usually included fast food, grocery shopping, and garage sales. Bill looked forward to these trips. Also, Ed deserves a special thanks for always remembering to visit Bill, and taking him out to eat whenever he was in town.
