March 2, 1934 - February 15, 2019

Berlin, WI -- William George Meyer, age 84, of rural Berlin, Town of Warren, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, February 15, 2019, at the Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was surrounded by the love of his family. Bill was born March 2, 1934 in Bradford Township, Rock County, Wisconsin, a son of William F. and Ruth L. Scharline Meyer. He married Alice L. Larsen October 24, 1959 in Evansville, WI. Alice, his wife of almost 60 years, survives. Bill was a 1952 Graduate of Darien High School. He served in the Army National Guard from 1954 to 1960 in Whitewater. He was a life-long dairy farmer in Walworth County and then in the Town of Warren, Waushara County with his son, Joseph and grandson, Justin. He loved the land and dairy farming. Most of all he loved his family.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Alice; a son, Joseph (Susanne) Meyer of rural Berlin; two daughters, Jean (Jim) Froggatt of Burlington, and Sandra (Douglas) Wimble of Madison; son-in-law, Robert Stilling of Lake Geneva, WI; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by a sister-in-law, Thelma Meyer of Williams Bay; other relatives; and many good friends. Bill was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Stilling; his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Donald Meyer; and a sister, Eileen, who died in her youth.

Funeral Services for William G. Meyer will be held Wednesday, February 20, at 11:30 a.m. at the Waushara Community Church N2126 22nd. Ave. & Highway 21 (between Redgranite & Wautoma.) The Rev. R. Alan Spitler will officiate. Following these Services, Bill will be laid to rest in the Redgranite Foster Road Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the CHURCH Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the time of Services.

Ruminski Funeral Home - Redgranite is serving the family

(920) 566-2313