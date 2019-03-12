September 1, 1946 - March 1, 2019
Milwaukee, WI -- William G. Colondro, 72, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Bill was a devoted husband and father who was able to turn his love of sports and art into a career of coaching and teaching. He took pride in nurturing young talent and helping students obtain educational scholarships. Bill will be greatly missed by his family, friends and students.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rhonda Cornue Colondro.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse