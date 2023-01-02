Janesville, WI - William G. "Bill" Hyzer, 97, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. Bill was born on March 25, 1925, in Janesville, WI. He was the son of Harry D. and Ina B. (Kemmerer) Hyzer and the younger brother of Robert E. Hyzer. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1943, he studied at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Navy's V-12 Officer's Training Program where in 1946, he was awarded a degree in electrical engineering by the University of Minnesota and received an officer's commission in the U.S. Navy.
Following graduation, Bill served as a naval engineering and scientific officer on a meteorological observatory vessel in the Pacific. Following his discharge from the Navy in 1947, Bill returned to the University of Wisconsin in Madison as a graduate student, where he earned a degree in physics in 1948.
Immediately following his graduation, Bill joined the Research Department of the Parker Pen Company in Janesville. Shortly after joining Parker Pen, Bill had the good fortune of meeting Mary Ann Bandt of Janesville. They immediately fell in love and were later married on May 14, 1949. They had four sons, David, John, James, and Thomas (deceased).
In 1953 Bill entered private practice as a consulting engineering physicist specializing in the scientific analysis of high-speed phenomena. Bill was often described by his neighbors, friends and acquaintances as "the consummate scientist," seemingly always engrossed in the intellectual study of some scientific idiosyncrasy or quirk of nature. Bill lectured widely in this country and abroad on topics ranging from theoretical science to the visual arts. Their mutual love of foreign travel took Bill and Mary to all seven continents; often to remote destinations of unique scenic, cultural and scientific interest. He authored more than 500 published articles, scientific papers, books and patents.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; mother, Ina B. (Kemmerer) Hyzer; father, Harry D. Hyzer; son, Thomas G. Hyzer; and brother, Robert E. Hyzer. He is survived by three sons, David (Marcia) Hyzer in Evergreen, CO, John (Wyn) Hyzer in Fuquay-Varina, NC, James (Ann) Hyzer in Janesville, WI; five grandchildren, Joel (April) Hyzer, Garrett (Dessy Owiti) Hyzer, Kylee (Russ) Funk, Wyatt Hyzer, Lucia Hyzer; and six great grandchildren, Madison, William, Samuel, Holden, Atticus, and Jayden.
Bill's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the caring staff at Cedar Crest and the staff of Agrace Hospice Care for all they have done for Bill and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to Rotary Botanical Gardens of Janesville, WI
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 9 at the church. HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville, is assisting the family.
