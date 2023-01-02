William G. "Bill" Hyzer

March 25, 1925 - December 27, 2022

Janesville, WI - William G. "Bill" Hyzer, 97, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home. Bill was born on March 25, 1925, in Janesville, WI. He was the son of Harry D. and Ina B. (Kemmerer) Hyzer and the younger brother of Robert E. Hyzer. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1943, he studied at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Navy's V-12 Officer's Training Program where in 1946, he was awarded a degree in electrical engineering by the University of Minnesota and received an officer's commission in the U.S. Navy.