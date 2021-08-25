William F. "Bill/Willie" Johnson

JANESVILLE, WI - Bill "Willie" Johnson, age 78, of Janesville, WI died on Monday, August 23,2021 at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center due to complications from Covid. He was born on February 6,1943 in Mondovi, WI., the son of Alton and Victoria (Loomis) Johnson. He grew up in Mondovi and graduated from Mondovi High School in 1961. Bill attended UW-Stout for one year. He married Rose A. Wescott, the love of his life on April 8, 1967. Theirs was truly a love story.
Bill started working at the General Motors plant in Janesville in 1963 and retired from there in 2003. He was a proud member of U.A.W. # 95. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf, a game that he took up following his retirement. He was an avid fan of Harley Davidson motorcycling and never missed a Green Bay Packer game on television. Above all else, his trips to Las Vegas with Rose and friends were a highlight in his life.
Bill "Willie" Johnson is survived by his wife, Rose; two sisters, Vicky (Bill) Forrest of Indianapolis, IN, and Barbara (Gary) Williamson of Huntington, IN; his brother-in-law, Keith Wescott of Edgerton; several nieces and nephews, and many, many dear friends. His parents preceded him in death.
Bill was truly a friend to everyone he met and was dearly loved and will be forever missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital for their kindness and wonderful care.
No services will be held at this time but a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Bill Johnson's family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com
