July 4, 1936 - December 15, 2022
Janesville, WI - On December 15, 2022, the world lost a remarkable entrepreneur. William "Bill" Fredrick Markee passed away at the William Middleton Veterans' Hospital in Madison, WI. Dad was a loving husband, father of 12, grandfather of 34, and great-grandfather of 17. He was a brother, uncle, and friend to many who will miss him dearly.
Dad was born on July 4, 1936, in a farmhouse near Jug Creek, on the outskirts of Rockton, WI. He was the oldest of seven children born to Ray and Florence (Peck) Markee. Dad often took on the responsibility of helping care for his mother and siblings. He learned to grow up quickly, work hard, and never quit.
As a teenager, Dad traveled to Montana to work as a ranch hand. It was there he learned to love the wilderness and dreamed of one day owning his own land. Dad had also fallen in love with Teresa Rynes, whom he had met in high school in Ontario, WI. When he returned from Montana, he married Teresa in Mt. Tabor, WI, on July 31, 1954. Together they began their journey of raising their large family of 12 children on a small farm on the edge of Janesville, WI. After years of hard work, they achieved the dream of owning land together in Ontario, where our family enjoyed many years hunting, camping, and fishing.
Early on, Dad worked at Fisher Body/General Motors, but his entrepreneurial spirit quickly kicked in. He ventured out, designed a water softener, and started his own company, Markee Water Conditioning & Manufacturing. Over the next 3 decades, the business grew and had distributors in several cities and states. As time went on, Dad's business ventures expanded, which included swimming pool installation. The land in Ontario has an artesian spring. Always ahead of his time, Dad founded Wisconsin Springs to become one of the first to commercially bottle spring water. For a time, Dad's product, Country Valley Water, was offered at the Milwaukee Bucks arena.
Dad joined the National Guard at a very young age and served many years. He was proud to be a member of the Veterans of Underage Military Service. In 1961, Wisconsin's 32nd Red Arrow Infantry Division mobilized to Ft. Lewis, Washington. Dad was one of 10,000 WI guardsmen activated in the Berlin Crisis. While serving his country, he moved his young family to Washington. As Sergeant, he was in command of his own platoon, including Green Bay Packer Ray Nitschke. He loved being a Sergeant and was proud of his men.
Dad was heavily involved in his community. He was a member of the St. Patrick's Church Council, the Knights of Columbus, the VFW, and many other organizations. Dad loved going to the Rock County 4H Fair, setting up his booth, and meeting with his customers. He also sponsored many charity events and was thrilled to watch his Markee Water sponsored basketball team play in Janesville. Dad always helped those who were down on their luck, even when going through tough times of his own.
In support of Mom's dream of owning a business, Dad collaborated with her to create Tree Enterprises, an industrial sewing company. They successfully worked together until her passing in 2018. Since then, Dad got up every morning, went to work, and ran the business until his death.
Dad is loved, and his legacy lives on through his surviving family.
Children & Grandchildren:Denise Markee, (Nicole, Blake and Hunter), Lisa Oberbruner, (Dan Jr.), Judy & Edward Elsner, Steven & Becky Markee, (Savannah and Madison), Kathy & Jeff Crane, (Nathan, Nick, Nolan and Nevin), Colleen Markee, (Sophia, Haley, Victoria, Emily and Amelia Leoni), Marcie & Dave Flodeen, (Chelcie, Tanner and John), Christa Markee, (Caleb and Karly Stowers), Heidi & Warren Janisch, (Laura, Isaiah and Malachi), Rex Markee, (Cullin, Taytum and Brady), Dawn & Rob Ladik, (Jacob, Jacqueline, Julia and Justine), Mat & Billy Jean Markee, (Kora and Sammy); Brother Dan, Sister-in-law Joann and Brother Brian, 17 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; loving wife, Teresa; oldest son, William Jr; son-in-law, Dan Oberbruner; granddaughters, Caranne Ambrose Oberbruner and Maria Rose Janisch; brothers, Alan and Gary; sisters, Monica and Marcia; sister-in-law, Johanne; and grandson-in-law, Doug Villars.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, from 5-7pm at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Catholic Mass will be held at St. John Vianney, Janesville on Thursday, December 29, with a visitation at 10am and mass at 11am. Christian burial will take place at 12pm on Friday, December 30, at Billings Creek Cemetery, Ontario WI.
We will miss Dad's stories of real life experiences that molded him into the person he became. We will miss his voice, inflection, and mannerisms as he shared them. We have grown to realize how precious they are and will forever cherish them.
Rest in peace now, Dad, in the arms of God. You live on in our hearts, souls, and memories. We love you. God Bless you.
"The heights of great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but they while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night." Henry Wadsworth Longfellow