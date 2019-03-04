October 22, 1948 - March 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William Emerson, age 70, of Janesville, died peacefuly with his daughter by his side on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Azura Memory Care in Clinton, WI. He was born on October 22, 1948 in Janesville, WI, the son of Ken and Lorriane (Casey) Emerson. He lived a fun life filled with lots of love for his family, dogs, coaching and sports. Always a kid at heart, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Near the end, dementia took his independence but it never took his charming, charismatic and fun loving personality.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Haley (Jason Morris) Emerson; three grandchildren: Auron, Axl, Ariel Morris; five siblings: Don Emerson, Rich Emerson, Marge Overturf, Patti Emerson, Jim Emerson; many other extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A celebration of his life will be held following the service at the Bucky's Lucky Bell, 1804 Center Ave, Janesville, Wisconsin 53546. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com