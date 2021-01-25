October 22, 1936 - January 11, 2021
Janesville, WI - William E. Olsen, age 84, of Janesville, died on January 11, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in Rock County on October 22, 1936, the son of Edward and Elizabeth (Daly) Olsen. Bill was retired from GM, and was a long time volunteer at the Rotary Gardens and loved golfing, fishing and being outdoors.
He is survived by his children: David Olsen, Michele (Joe) Serpe, and Riley Behling; his grandchildren: Ryan (Stephanie) Serpe, Kyle (Emma) Serpe, Eric Serpe and Cara Serpe; his sister, Bonnie (Ed) Stubbendick; many nieces; nephews; and good friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Olsen; and his parents.
Bill will be cremated, and a memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.