May 9, 1928 - February 3, 2019

East Troy, WI -- William E. Murphy, age 90, of East Troy passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home in East Troy. He was born on May 9, 1928. William was united in marriage to Maya Cottrell on December 22, 1952. She passed away on December 21, 2018. William was a manufacturing rep for Dunsmore Murphy & Associates, and later became owner and operator before retiring. He also belonged to the Lake Beulah Yacht Club.

William is survived by two daughters, Susan Murphy, of Delavan, and Lynn Welscher, of Waukesha; two sons, John (Richard Garduno) Murphy, of Milwaukee, and Michael (Heather) Murphy, of Aspen, CO; six grandchildren: Robert, Anne, Patrick, Katie, Jack, and Bridget; five great granddaughters: Teagan, Delaney, Emersyn, Nora, and Maggie; and a sister, Ann Fritz, of Walworth. William is preceded in death by his wife, Maya; his parents; a son-in-law, Robert; and a sister, Katherine.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org, St. Joseph Indian School, www.stjo.org, or LBYC Sailing School for the purchase of an opti youth sailing boat, LBYC P.O. Box 833, East Troy, WI 53120. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com