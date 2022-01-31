February 11, 1945 - January 20, 2022
Janesville, WI - William E. Herkert, a resident of Janesville, WI, beloved husband of Kathleen, devoted father, grandfather, and friend, passed from this life on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the age of 76 after suffering a medical emergency during a house fire. William, known to many as Bill, was born in Milwaukee to parents Eugene and Rose (Flach) Herkert on February 11, 1945. He grew up in the City of Wauwatosa amongst four siblings: Patricia, Nancy, Joseph and Maryeve. He graduated from Francis Jordan High School, and shortly after was drafted into the United States Army where he served most of his time in Germany. Bill met Kathy before the service and upon returning they were married. Together, they started their family in Milwaukee, having two wonderful boys, Jeff and Gary. He worked in sales for several companies, starting with Graf Beverages where he began as a high school student and progressed his way up through the company becoming a district sales manager, which led him to a life of frequent moves. Ultimately, Bill finished his sales career at Gordie Boucher in Janesville as a sales representative, where he would later retire from. Many will remember Bill for his love of classic cars including his Ford Mustang Convertible and his beloved 99 F-150. In his younger years, Bill enjoyed water and snow skiing along with golf. He continued to golf throughout his life and he also enjoyed spending time in northern Wisconsin with friends and family on the lake. Being on the water in the boat was definitely his happy place. While at home much of his time was occupied with little projects around the house. Bill and his good friend and neighbor, Ron, were always working on some sort of project. His two little fur buddies, Annie and Benny, were a source of joy for him. Bill and his wife, Kathy, also volunteered as fosters for a dog rescue called "A Promise of Love." They fostered many dogs, helping them get ready for their forever homes.
Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy; sons, Jeff (Joellen) and Gary (Tammy); grandchildren: Gavin, Carson, Mason, Joshua, and Ashley; sisters, Nancy (Tom) and Maryeve (Robert); sister-in-law, Marybeth (Jeff); brothers-in-law, David (Debra) and Mark (Ann); many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A private family celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date as per Bill's wishes. Memorials to apromiseoflove.org would be greatly appreciated.