William E. "Bill" Reinardy

Janesville, WI - William "Bill" E. Reinardy, age 80, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He was born in Burlington, Wisconsin on December 16, 1941; the son of Arthur and Helen (Steingraeber) Reinardy. He married Joanne (Jewell) Reinardy on July 2, 1966 in Rockford, IL. Bill honorably served in the United States Army. He held many positions during his career of over 30 years at Hufcor, retiring as Plant Manager. He will be forever remembered for his quick, dry wit, his care and devotion to his family, the ability to fix almost anything and his passion for the game of golf.
Bill is survived by his daughters: Teresa Burgess, Cheryl Brown and Kimberly (William) Tracy; grandchildren: Jill (Brad), Mike, Rachel, Ryan, Billy, Kyra, Dawn and Daniel; great grandchildren: Blake, Carter, Alyssa and Caleb; siblings: Michael (Virginia), John (Adrienne), Dolly (William), Richard (Donna) and Mary (Gordon); and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Joanne; and sons in-law, Stephen and Jeremy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; and will continue from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at Church on Wednesday. Memorials can be made to Echo. Committal and Military Honors will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
