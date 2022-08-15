William E. "Bill" Boyette

May 20, 1950 - August 5, 2022

JANESVILLE, WI - William E. "Bill" Boyette, age 72 of Janesville, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. He was born in Jackson, Michigan, on May 20, 1950, the son of W. Edwin Boyette and Edna B. Boyette.

