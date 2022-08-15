JANESVILLE, WI - William E. "Bill" Boyette, age 72 of Janesville, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. He was born in Jackson, Michigan, on May 20, 1950, the son of W. Edwin Boyette and Edna B. Boyette.
He graduated in 1968 from Northfield, Minnesota H.S. and after attending Minnesota State University Mankato, he served in the United States Military. Bill married the love of his life, Susan Hazlett on November 1, 1975, at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville.
He held a first-degree black belt in Taekwondo karate. He was a certified Master Glass installer, and a trained auctioneer from Missouri Auction School. Bill retired from the United States Post Office with twenty years of service. He enjoyed working on old cars, woodworking and motorcycling.
Survivors include his devoted loving wife, Susan; beloved daughter, Melissa (Jason) LeHuray; cherished grandchildren, Devin, Jacob and Lauren; loyal brother, Roger (Sherry) Boyette and Tom Boyette; sister-in-law, Julie (Brad) Shoemaker; brothers-in-law, Dan Hazlett and Bruce Hazlett; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jim Boyette; mother-in-law, Marguerite Knappenberger; great-nephew, Trevor Hazlett; and best friend, Chuck Spangenburg.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and memorial service starting at 2 p.m. A private burial service will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville, WI.
The journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.
