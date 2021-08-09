William Duane "Bill" Zenk

Lyndon Station, WI - William D Zenk, 91, passed away August 2, 2021 at the Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena, WI. He was born August 14, 1929 in Fort Atkinson, WI, son of the late Arnold E and Genevieve (Ryan) Zenk.
He graduated with a degree in optometry from Chicago. After he married Jacqueline Wright, they moved to Janesville where he was an optometrist for many years.
He was a member of St John Vianney Church where he was a lector for the Saturday evening mass. He was active in the Boy Scouts, the Serra, Lions and Kiwanis Clubs. He enjoyed curling and golf. When he was younger, he was part of a chorale group that traveled around Wisconsin and performed.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He made many fishing trips to Canada with his sons and never missed an opportunity to hunt. When he retired, he built a log cabin himself near Lyndon Station, WI where he and his wife then lived with their dogs, especially his beloved Dusky. He became a member of St Mary's Church in Lyndon and his faith was always very important to him.
He also was preceded in death by his brother, Robert R Zenk of Cambridge, WI, his sister Adrienne Heth of Macclenny, FL, grandsons Jordan Zenk and Jonathan Horne.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Zenk of Janesville,WI; children: Kathryn (James) Wu of Janesville,WI; Ryan Zenk of Mondovi, WI; Gina Olshan of Chandler, AZ; Daniel (Deb) Zenk of Schofield,WI; Patrick (Sheila) Zenk of Verona, WI, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends
The service will be held at 10:30am on August 14, 2021 at St Marys Catholic Church, 117 Juneau St, Lyndon Station WI
He will be loved and missed by his wife Jackie and all of his family.
