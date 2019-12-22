- December 16, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William Dale Neuman passed away in his home in Janesville, WI, on December 16, 2019, at the age of 65. Bill was born and raised in Grand Rapids, MI, a place he loved and always considered his true home. He graduated from Kenowa Hills High School. Shortly thereafter, he married Myra Woodard, with whom he had four wonderful children. Bill was a skilled welder, proud of his work but quick to point out that his job did not define him. He loved Irish and German culture and was an avid outdoorsman and military history buff. Bill was generous to a fault (the absence of his Girl Scout cookie order next year will surely be noticed by many) and often reminded others about the importance of family and showing up for those in need.

Bill is survived by his four children (who all share his bright blue eyes): William Neuman, Andrea (Anthony) Murdock, Peter Neuman, and Katherine Neuman; his grandchildren: Jack Neuman, Ryan Murdock, Corinne Murdock, and Aiden Avery-Nichols; his siblings: Christine Neuman, Cynthia Newville, and Paul (Sharon) Neuman; his former spouse, Myra (Woodard) Neuman; and many extended family members; practically-family members; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Junior Neuman and Alice Victoria ("Vicky") Neuman. He will be missed immensely by all who knew him.

A memorial service officiated by Rev. Paul Neuman will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Janesville, WI, followed immediately by a celebration of life. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Bill's family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and other staff at Mercy Hospital's emergency room and cardiac units who cared for him over the past four years and gently tolerated his complaints about how many times they had to stick him with needles. Their care gave Bill's family more time with him, and for that they are forever grateful.