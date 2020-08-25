William D. Skau

March 31, 1947 - August 19, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- William "Bill" D. Skau, age 73, of Edgerton, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Edgerton Care Center. He was born in Edgerton on March 31, 1947, the son of Alfred "Stan" and Virginia (Patton) Skau and was a graduate of Edgerton High School. Bill served in the US Army from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam War. He married Lynn K. Kures on Nov. 12, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Edgerton. He was employed by General Motors for over 41 years until retiring in 2008. Bill was a member of the UAW Local 95 and the Edgerton VFW.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn; 2 children, Eric (Renee) Skau of Edgerton, and Kristen (Steve) Simpson of Verona; 2 grandchildren, Easton and Annika Simpson; 5 siblings: John (Phyllis) Skau of Stoddard, Tom (Donna) Skau of Edgerton, Linnea Skau of Stoddard, Wayne (Mary Jo) Skau of Edgerton, and Nelle Skau of Stoddard; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including his beloved dog, Harry P. Otter. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved dogs, Bubba and Willie.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Full military honors accorded by Edgerton Memorial Guard Post #2708 will conclude the visitation at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Jenson Cemetery at a later date.