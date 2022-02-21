William D "Bill" White

Janesville, WI - William 'Bill' Dee White, 80, passed away at his home on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was born Tuesday, July 11, 1941, in Fort Dodge, IA to the late William and Beulah (Heesch) White. He graduated from Ft. Dodge High School in Ft Dodge, IA. Bill honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.
Bill was the President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union for many years. He enjoyed gardening and his flowers. His t.v. always had a Western movie or show on. He also looked forward to making his homemade chicken and noodles for the holidays. Bill's greatest joy though was being around his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his family in general.
Bill is survived by his children: Page (Kevin) Gister, Todd White, and Holly (Steve) Milz; his grandchildren: Allicia (Jamie) Horn, Lyndsey (Brad Franks) McCool, Heather (Jon McComas) Milz, AJ (Kaileen Miller) Milz, and Leigha (Jeremy) Clark; his great grandchildren: Trevor McCool, Mya Horn, Max Deaton, and Lily Horn; siblings: Barbara (Bob) Steinberg, Marc (Maureen) White, and Dawn White; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Beulah; mother of his children Lovetta 'Bea' White; and his nephew Bobby Steinberg.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Decker. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville, WI with Full Military Funeral Honors conducted by the Kienow Hilt VFW Post 1621. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to William's family.
A very special thank you to his two granddaughters: Heather Milz and Allicia Horn for being there for grandpa when he needed you.
To plant a tree in memory of William White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.