William C. Kerr

February 16, 1949 - February 16, 2019

Ellwood, PA -- William C. Kerr, 70, of Ellwood City, PA, passed away February 16, 2019, at his residence. Born February 16, 1949 in New Castle, he was the son of Loyal E. and Anna Mae (McCandless) Kerr. A 1967 graduate of Laurel High School, he served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Bill was a retired computer engineer with Hewlett-Packard. When living in Wisconsin, he was a member of the American Legion, and attended Riverhills Community Church in Janesville. Among his many interests, Bill enjoyed golfing, fixing computers and playing with his dog, 'Billy'.

He is survived by two daughters, Heather Renae (Andrew) Bown of Beloit, WI and Elisa Dawn (Sean) Smith of Catonsville, MD; two sons, Nathan Lee (Wendy) Kerr of Hastings, FL and Timothy Shane (Cheri) Kerr of Fort Eustis, VA; three brothers: James Kerr of Bonita Springs, FL, Kenneth Kerr of Wesley Chapel, FL and Richard Kerr of Philadelphia, PA; four sisters: Cindy Kerr of Poland, OH, Carol Briand of Winthrop, MA, Judith Ansell of Friedens, PA and Susan Legault of Ellwood City, PA; three grandsons; two granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter. Also, his former wife, Sharon Kerr of Janesville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Beverly Tomb; and three brothers: Sam, John and David Kerr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road, New Castle, PA. A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation Saturday at 2 p.m. at the church, with Rev. Dr. James Bibza officiating. Military rites will be performed by the New Castle Area Honor Guard. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date in Janesville, WI. Burial will be in Center Presbyterian Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.cunninghamfh.com

