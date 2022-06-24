Janesville, WI - William "Bill" C. Cashman, age 82, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on June 3, 1940; the son of Kenneth and Maxine (Rouseau) Cashman. Bill graduated from Janesville High School, class of 1958, and enlisted in the United States Airforce. Bill married Patricia (Glick) Cashman on April 2, 1966 at the Mount Zion United Methodist Church; and they were blessed with two sons: Bruce and Brent. He worked as the assistant manager for the Harris Ace Hardware.
Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Bruce (Jennifer) Cashman and Brent (Stephanie) Cashman; grandchildren: Robert Shelton-Cashman, Sean Cashman and Aidan Cashman; sister, Cheri (Bill) Hilt; sister in-law, Pam Thompson; and extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers in-law, Michael Glick and Gaylord Thompson.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with committal and Military Honors immediately following to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
