William "Bille" Tyler

Janesville, WI - William "Bill" Tyler, age 87, of Janesville died peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Rock Haven Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Osage, Iowa on December 13, 1934, the son of Frank and Rena Tyler. He married Mary Jo Halligan on September 15, 1956. He was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Bill was a hard worker who began his working career helping in his parents bakery before and after school. This hard work paid off and he became a baker. Eventually, he baked his own wedding cake with his mom assisting with the decorating. He later joined many family members in working for Hormel Foods in Fort Dodge, Iowa and Beloit, Wisconsin. After retiring, Bill worked for Shopko, cleaning floors, and as a janitor for St. John Vianney School where he was able to see his two youngest grandsons every day.
Bill is survived by his 4 children: Tom, Cathy (Richard Macchi) of Oregon, IL, Sherry and Dan (Beth Doxey) of Janesville, WI; 6 grandchildren: Keri (Josh) Johnson, Jodi Wubbena, Tod (Courtney) Warren, Abbi Warren, Dylan and Braden Tyler; 8 great grandchildren: Hanna, Cole, and Jack Johnson, Kenna and Kenzie Wubbena, Henry, Ruby, and George Warren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Dorothy and Marion; and grandson-in-law, Kevin Wubbena.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at CHURCH. Memorial contributions are preferred to St. John Vianney Catholic Church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
A special thank you to Mercy Hospice and Rock Haven Nursing Home.
