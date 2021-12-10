Janesville, WI - William "Bill" Prochazka, age 70, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 30, 1950, the son of Myron and Rosemary (Casey) Prochazka. Bill married Aida Olivia Cervantes, on January 5, 1999, in Janesville. He worked for Janesville Recycling. Bill was an avid Packer fan and would not miss a game for anything.
Bill is survived by his wife, Olivia Prochazka; 7 children: Shaun Prochazka, Gregg Prochazka, Jessica (Jay) Illbeck, Jessica (Ricardo) Lopez, Max Prochazka, Kelly Rice, and Theresa Rice; 7 grandchildren: Franklin, Fernando, Santiago, Dylan, Destinne, Deanna, and Damian; 3 great grandchildren; 4 Siblings: Mary McGinnnis, Stephanie (Mike) Anderson, Joseph Prochazka, and Margaret (Steven) Geller; 2 sisters-in-law, Yvonne Prochazka and Annie McNall-Prochazka: former wife and good friend, Rachel Means; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Megan Rice; and 2 brothers, Michael Prochazka and Robert Prochazka.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
