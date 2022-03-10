William "Bill" Pengra

Lake Geneva, WI - William R. "Bill" Pengra passed away Tuesday February 15, 2022 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI at the age of 78. Bill grew up in Brodhead, WI the son of Ralph and Gladys (Pinnow) Pengra. He graduated from high school in 1962. After high school, Bill attended UW-Platteville, graduating in 1968.. He was drafted by the army and spent two years serving his country and was a Vietnam Veteran. After his discharge from the Army, Bill attended the UW-Madison Graduate School. A year after graduation, he went to work for Scott Paper Company and spent eleven years employed by Scott. In 1973, Bill married Judy Marchi in Milwaukee and they moved to Minneapolis until being transferred to Chicago. During this time, Bill and Judy were interested in owning their own business. Bill was accepted as a registered applicant by the McDonald's Corporation. Bill and Judy moved to Lake Geneva in 1979, where they opened their first McDonald's. In 1982, they opened McDonald's in Delavan and in the mid 90's McDonalds in Elkhorn. In 1998, they sold the restaurants and retired, spending time traveling, playing golf, taking long walks and enjoying time with good friends.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be will be held at a later date.
Donations in Bill's name can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Southeastern Wisconsin or to the Alzheimer's Association of Southeastern Wisconsin. Links have been provided on the funeral homes website.