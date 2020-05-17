September 7, 1944 - May 13, 2020
Capron, IL -- William was born September 7, 1944 in Belvidere, Illinois to Donald and Frances M. (Kendall) Palmer. He passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his daughter's house in Caledonia. Bill worked many years at the Sharon foundry. He retired in 2003 with 28 years of service. He enjoyed junking and animals on his farm. He was proud of his family and was always there for them.
Bill is survived by his children, Karen (Bruce) Boettcher and William "Billy" (Sara) Palmer; six grandchildren: Andrew, Carolyn, Cortney, Trevor, Jacob, and Carly; two great grandchildren, Nolin and Jaxin; his sister Sue (Dale) Rather; also his mother Francis Palmer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice M. (Goff) Palmer; his Infant daughter Carolyn Palmer; and his father Donald Palmer.
A visitation will be held at TOYNTON'S WALWORTH FUNERAL HOME, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of prayers at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon Township. Celebration of life will be at a later date. For more information visit www.TonytonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171
Special thanks to Unity Hospice for there assistance.