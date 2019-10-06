William "Bill" Miller, Jr.

February 21, 1948 - October 3, 2019

Formerly of Sharon/Milton, WI -- William (Bill) E. Miller Jr., 71, formerly of Sharon/Milton, WI, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville after a second battle with cancer. Bill was born on February 21, 1948 to William E. and Veryl (Baker) Miller Sr. He was a 1966 graduate of Big Foot High School and then received an associate degree from Beloit Vocation Technical College. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, and served his country during the Vietnam War. On November 6, 1971, Bill married the love of his life, Julie Nagel, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Sharon, WI. He worked at Durst, Butcher Boy, and Starline as a mechanical engineer. Bill loved spending time with Julie and his boys, enjoyed golf, crossword puzzles, watching the Packers, and taking care of his lawn.

Bill is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Julie Miller; their two sons, William (Bill) E. Miller III of Chicago, IL, Nick Miller of Austin, TX; brother, Jack Miller of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Sherry (Jim-deceased) Brunner of Findlay, OH; and many relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Sharon, WI with Deacon Tom McKenna officiating. Burial will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery with full military rites. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. before services on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be made in Bill's name at a later date.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com