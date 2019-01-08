William "Bill" McKinney

February 12, 1937 - January 6, 2019
Janesville, WI -- William Arch "Bill" McKinney, age 81, passed away on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born in Walworth County Hospital on February 12, 1937, the son of Dwight Harold and Edna Helene (Landau) McKinney. He attended Delavan grade school prior to moving to Emerald Grove when his parents purchased the filling station there. William worked for his parents at the station for several years. He graduated from Janesville High School in the Class of 1955. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force as Airman 1st Class from 1955 until 1960, where he was a loadmaster/dropmaster. He dropped supplies to base camp at Antarctica for "Operation Deepfreeze". On March 12, 1957, he married Lois Marlene Smith in Greenville, SC. In 1960, Bill returned to Delavan, where he worked at AJAY Industries. In 1965, he moved to Janesville, where he worked at the Fisher Body and General Motors plant for 32 years. He worked on the line for many years, before becoming the hourly Suggestions Investigator. Bill made his Cursillo in Christianity in 1968. He was a very active member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he was lay leader and taught Sunday School to teenagers and later to adults for many years. He was a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 37 years. He and his wife, Lois, facilitated an Adult Children of Alcoholics Group for many years. The highlight of most of his weeks were his adventures on Thursday mornings with his "cronies." Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a voracious reader. He was a wealth of knowledge (as he said) on useless bits of information. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Portugal, Spain, Russia, and Poland as well as many trips to Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
William is survived by his wife, Lois of 61 years; son, Mark Allen McKinney of Janesville; grandson, Aaron Timothy (Danielle) McKinney of Janesville; and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Jean Marie Gratton, Dallas TX; father and mother-in-law, Homer and Hazel Smith; and step-father-in-law, John Seavert.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday January 10, 2019 at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1810 Kellogg Avenue, with Pastor Will Jewson officiating. A fellowship luncheon at the church will follow the service. Visitation time will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in Mount Philip Cemetery, Allen's Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Asbury UM Church Building Fund in his name. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse