William "Bill" McKinney

Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow in the morning. Then windy with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.