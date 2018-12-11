William "Bill" Leopold, Jr.

December 18, 1930 - December 7, 2018
Evansville, WI -- William "Bill" H. Leopold, Jr., age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 7, 2018, peacefully, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born on December 18, 1930 in Monroe, the son of William H. and Carrie (Pilz) Leopold, Sr. Bill married Joyce Seeman on April 23, 1950. He was a member of the National Guard for seven years. He was presented a flag, pin and certificate from Mercy Hospice, in appreciation for our veterans. He worked for General Motors in Janesville for thirty years. He was a very dedicated man for General Motors, and also a proud Union man. Bill and Joyce were blessed with four daughters.
Bill is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Joyce; daughters: Sandra (Michael) Stratz, Debra (Jerry) Natz, Laura (Gerard) Pehler, and Tammy Kuntz; four grandchildren: David (Alonna), Megan (Mic), Christina, Jennifer (David); two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Sawyer. He is also survived by six step grandchildren; and eleven step great-grandchildren; his sisters, Dorothy Christen, and Shirley (William) Pick; brothers, Virgil (Carol) Leopold and Robert (Mary) Leopold. He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Ralph Kuntz; and brother in-law, Wilbert Christen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Cooksville Lutheran Church, 11927 West Church Street, Evansville, WI, with Reverend Karla Brekke officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday December 14, 2018, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be given to Lutherdale Bible Camp. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com
Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home
130 South Fifth Street, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536
608-882-4410
The family would like to thank Mercy At Home Hospice for their support, care and compassion.
