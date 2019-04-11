William "Bill" Kerr

February 16, 1949 - February 16, 2019

Ellwood City, PA/formerly Janesville, WI -- William C. Kerr, age 70, formerly of Janesville, WI, passed away due to natural causes at his residence in Ellwood City, PA, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1949 in New Castle, PA. He lived in Great Lakes, IL; Laurel, MD; and Agana, Guam while serving in the U.S. Navy as a Communications Technician with high security clearance from 1968 to 1974. On June 29, 1970, he married Sharon J. (Eshman) Kerr. In 1974, he moved to Janesville, where he worked at Gibbs Manufacturing, Oak Industries, and then Hewlett-Packard until retiring in 2007. William was a member of the American Legion and River Hills Community Church, where he served in the CD/tape ministry. He also served as a 4-H football coach and electricity leader.

Survivors include his former wife of 48 years, Sharon Kerr of Janesville; children: Nathan (Wendy) Kerr of Hastings, FL, Heather (Andy) Bown of Beloit, WI, Timothy (Cheri) Kerr of Fort Eustis, VA, and Elisa (Sean) Smith of Catonsville, MD; grandchildren: Matthew Hare, Corey and Abigail Bown, James Kerr, and Joy Smith; great-granddaughter, Magdalena Hare; siblings: Carol Brian of Winthrop, MA, Judith Ansell of Friedens, PA, Kenneth Kerr of Wesley Chapel, FL, James Kerr of Bonita Springs, FL, Susan LeGault of Ellwood City, PA, Cynthia Kerr of Poland, OH, and Richard Kerr of Philadelphia, PA. William was predeceased by his parents, Loyal and Anna Mae Kerr; sister, Beverly Tomb; and brothers: John, Sam and David.

A funeral with military rites and internment was held Saturday, February 23 at Center Church in Ellwood City, PA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at River Hills Community Church, 2843 W. Court St., Janesville, WI, with a time of visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a lunch following the service.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.