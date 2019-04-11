William "Bill" Kerr

February 16, 1949 - February 16, 2019

Ellwood City, PA/formerly Janesville, WI -- William C. Kerr, age 70, formerly of Janesville, WI, passed away due to natural causes at his residence in Ellwood City, PA, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born on February 19, 1949 in New Castle, PA. He lived in Great Lakes, IL; Laurel, MD; and Agana, Guam while serving in the U.S. Navy as a Communications Technician with high security clearance from 1968 to 1974. On June 29, 1970, he married Sharon J. (Eshman) Kerr. In 1974, he moved to Janesville, where he worked at Gibbs Manufacturing, Oak Industries, and then Hewlett-Packard until retiring in 2007. William was a member of the American Legion and River Hills Community Church, where he served in the CD/tape ministry. He also served as a 4-H football coach and electricity leader.

Survivors include his former wife of 48 years, Sharon Kerr of Janesville; children: Nathan (Wendy) Kerr of Hastings, FL, Heather (Andy) Bown of Beloit, WI, Timothy (Cheri) Kerr of Fort Eustis, VA, and Elisa (Sean) Smith of Catonsville, MD; grandchildren: Matthew Hare, Corey and Abigail Bown, James Kerr, and Joy Smith; great-granddaughter, Magdalena Hare; siblings: Carol Brian of Winthrop, MA, Judith Ansell of Friedens, PA, Kenneth Kerr of Wesley Chapel, FL, James Kerr of Bonita Springs, FL, Susan LeGault of Ellwood City, PA, Cynthia Kerr of Poland, OH, and Richard Kerr of Philadelphia, PA. William was predeceased by his parents, Loyal and Anna Mae Kerr; sister, Beverly Tomb; and brothers: John, Sam and David.

A funeral with military rites and internment was held Saturday, February 23 at Center Church in Ellwood City, PA. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. at River Hills Community Church, 2843 W. Court St., Janesville, WI, with a time of visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a lunch following the service.