William "Bill" Flynn

December 21, 1952 - January 5, 2020

Janesville, WI -- William "Bill" J. Flynn, 67, Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born December 21, 1952 in Janesville to Richard and Darlene (Jones) Flynn.

Bill is survived by his children, Jason (Cindy) Flynn and Roxanne (Al) Kuhl; grandchildren: Stephanie, Justin, Brianne, Kian, Savannah, Ciarra, Emma, Dylan, and Dakota; and three great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings: Teresa Krueger, Mary (Jim) Van Tassel, Al (Supa) Flynn, Denis (Kris) Flynn, Renie Flynn-Lawler, and Angela (Greg) Isler; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; three sons: Craig Kuhl, Richard Flynn, and Robert Bates; and siblings: Cecelia, Richard and Rosemary.

Family and friends are invited to Hanson's Hollow, 1012 W Happy Hollow Rd., Janesville, WI 53546, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from noon to 4 p.m. to celebrate Bill. At 2 p.m., we will raise a glass and toast Bill. It is asked that no flowers be sent.

