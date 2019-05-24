November 27, 1931 - May 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William "Bill" F. Dilley, age 87, of Janesville, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Richland County on November 27, 1931, the son of William J. and Ethel G. (Copus) Dilley. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 17, 1953, and served his country proudly during the Korean War until February 14, 1955. He married Geneva B. Guist on May 19, 1956, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, IA. Bill moved to Janesville in 1955, and went to work at GMAD where he was a Journeyman Millwright. When he became a father for the first time, he needed a home with a yard, so he found a builder that allowed him to work off the down payment and from that experience; he learned enough to build three more homes for his family. Following his retirement from GM in 1987, Bill worked a few years driving for Edgerton Memorial Hospital, and later worked as a poll worker at Center Town Hall during election time. He was a member of UAW Local 95 and St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Bill enjoyed woodworking, walking, the outdoors, golfing, helping out at church, and helping his kids and grandkids with their 4-H projects. Of everything in his life, Bill's proudest accomplishments were his four beautiful children: Myra, Mark, Marsha, and Matthew!

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Geneva; three children: Mark (Cheryl) Dilley of Whitelake, WI, Marsha (Rod) Vick of Mukwonago, and Matt (Tara Myers) Dilley of Janesville; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; four brothers: George Dilley of Boscobel, John (Leila) Dilley of Pardeeville, Ben Dilley of Reedsburg, and Stan (Rita) Dilley of Blue River; a sister, Miona Young of Boscobel; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Myra Oscarson; and three siblings: Meredith Hembree, Clarence Dilley, and Willa Monroe.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville, with Rev. Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at St. John Lutheran Church. Internment with Full Military Honors accorded by the VFW Kienow Post 1621 will follow the service at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials if desired can be made in Bill's name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI. (608) 752-2444 www.whitcomb-lynch.com