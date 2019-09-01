May 13, 1936 - August 29, 2019

Janesville -- William "Bill" E. Williams, age 83, of Janesville died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Hawthorne Home in Janesville. He was born in Fort Dodge, IA on May 13, 1936, the son of the late Elmer and Lydia (Kehm) Williams. Bill graduated from Fort Dodge High School and after served honorably in the U.S. Army. On August 22, 1957, he married Janet K. Pirie who predeceased him on March 17, 2019. After serving his country, Bill went to work for Hormel Foods in Fort Dodge as a security guard. With dedication and hard work, Bill continued his career with them transferring to the Beloit, WI plant when it opened in 1973. Bill retired as Product Manager in the Grocery Products Division in their Austin, MN corporate office, after a dedicated career of over 35 years with Hormel Foods.

After working hard and providing for his family, Bill enjoyed an early retirement filled with working in the yard and walking seven miles each day. He loved to tease and laugh with his grandkids, and although he didn't always show it on the outside, he was a tender-hearted soul who cared deeply for his family. Overall, Bill was a proud husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his three children: Kim Williams of Janesville, Gary (Jeanne) Williams of Janesville, and Barbara (Robert) Prescott of Verona, WI; and grandchildren whom he adored: Morgan Williams, Sarah Prescott, Olivia Prescott, Grace Williams, Nichole Williams, and Megan Williams. He is further survived by his two sisters, Marilyn Hess and Judy Jeffries both of Cathedral City, CA; and sister-in-law, Carol Hamilton of Urbandale, IA. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by an infant son: Thomas Joseph Williams; and siblings: Shirley Fitzgerald, Lois Ahrens, and Robert Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home. Interment along with his wife, Janet's cremated remains, will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare and would be appreciated by the family.

A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Hawthorne Home for the wonderful care and compassion given to Bill over the last few years. Special gratitude to Agrace HospiceCare for their outstanding support during Bill's final journey.