William "Bill" Clouse

April 12, 1941 - March 25, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William E. "Bill" Clouse, age 77, of Janesville, passed away March 25, 2019, at the Edgerton Care Center where he had been a resident for several years. He was born on April 12, 1941 in Watauga, NC, the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth "Betty" (Wilson) Clouse. Bill graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1960, where he participated in band, football and wrestling. He served in the U.S. Army from June 5, 1962 to April 7, 1964. He was employed by GMAC for several years, and worked in sales and several entrepreneurial jobs. He enjoyed researching his family tree, studying history, playing chess and checkers, and was a wiz at trivia. Bill was known for his unusual sense of humor, and his wholehearted commitment to anything he took on.

Bill is survived by his brother, Kenneth (Sandy) Clouse of Mountain City, TN; sister-in-law, Lorelei Clouse of Janesville; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Bradley and Brian Clouse; his brother, Marshall Clouse; and his parents, Kenneth and Betty Clouse.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will officiate. Burial will be in the Rockton, IL Cemetery where he will be laid to rest near his two sons. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.co

The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Heartland Hospice and the Edgerton Care Center for their compassionate care of Bill.

