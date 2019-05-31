William "Bill" Bever

October 10, 1942 - May 26, 2019

Janesville, WI -- William "Bill" R. Bever, age 76, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at St. Mary Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Monroe County on October 10, 1942, the son of Lester and Hilda (Hericks) Bever. Bill grew up on a farm near Wilton, WI, and went on to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1966, during the Vietnam War. Bill married the love of his life, Judy (Brandau) Bever on June 24, 1967 at St. John Catholic Church in Wilton. Bill was a driver for Lycon Inc., in Janesville for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. He was a faithful member of the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville, and he was an active member of the Wilton American Legion, volunteering whenever he could. In 1968, Bill lost his leg after it was badly burned, and he has worn a prosthetic leg ever since. He didn't let that stop him from doing the things he loved like dancing the polka. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, NASCAR, family vacations, trips to Wilton and watching the Badgers and Packers play football. He was a dedicated and hard-working man who always was eager to lend a helping hand. Bill especially loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Scott (Shannon) Bever and Tracy (Jon) Frank; grandchildren, Claire and John Bever, and Garrett and Devin Frank; siblings, Donna Lamp, Marion Sullivan, Doris Ashley, and Lou Ann (Duane Denter) Bever; and many extended family members and friends. Bill is predeceased by his parents; brothers, James and Arnold Bever; brother in-law, Robert Sullivan.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and will continue on Monday at CHURCH from 10 a.m. until time of Prayers at 10:45 a.m. Committal and Military Honors will follow to the CHAPEL at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association, or Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. Schneider Funeral Home is assisting Bill's family. For online condolences, and guest registry, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com