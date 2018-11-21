January 21, 1997 - November 17, 2018
Evansville, WI -- William Benjamin Church, age 21, of Evansville, WI, died Saturday November 17th, 2018. He was born January 21st, 1997 to Bradley Church and Robin Milbrandt at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. William was a 2016 graduate of Evansville High School, and employed with Oregon Farm Center in Oregon, WI. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin and friend to all. He loved fishing, the outdoors, kids, and making people laugh with his $5,000 smile. Everywhere he went, he lit up the room. He also loved sports, and his family and friends. He was respectful, caring, loving, and loyal to everyone. He sure made an impact on people lives and will be missed by many.
William is survived by his mother, Robin Milbrandt of Evansville; sisters, Breanna (William Cottrell) Cottrell, and Rochelle Church; nieces, Savannah Cottrell and Hallie Cottrell; grandmother, Linda (Gary Topp) Church; grandmother Peggy (Richard, Sr.) Wayne of Janesville, WI; grandfather, Anthony "Grandpa Tony" Wickersham; grandfather, Mike Asmus; uncle, Bret (Sheri Biddick) Church; uncle, Richard Wayne of Janesville; aunt, Bobbie Jo Wayne, of Janesville; great-aunt, Ann (Dennis) Nordness; Tim (Teresa) Porter, Sally Karns, Gary (Cheryl) Asmus, Debbie Milbrandt, Janet Burns, Penny (Dan) Ambler, and Gloria Shain; great-uncle, Steve Flynn; many, many cousins and friends. William is preceded in death by his father, Bradley William Church; great-grandmother, Rosalee Church; great-grandmother Dolores (Molly) Porter; great-grandmother, Lois Peterson; great-grandmother, Bertha Milbrandt; great-grandfather, Donald (the Fonz) Milbrandt; great-uncle, Uncle Dave Milbrandt; great-aunt, Terri Wickersham; and great-uncle, Thomas Porter; and his cousin, Marya R. O'Dierno.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, with Reverend Kevin Dooley of St. Paul Catholic Church Evansville officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Albany, WI. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 23, 2018, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow the burial at Pete's Inn Evansville. Donations may be made at any branch of Union Bank & Trust Co. for the family in William's name. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse