Janesville, WI - William A. "Snapper" Davis, Jr., age 61, of Janesville (formerly of Columbus, MS) passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in Columbus, Mississippi on February 11, 1960; the son of William Sr. and Othelia (Nickoles) Davis. Snapper grew up in Columbus, Mississippi. In his youth, he played many sports - baseball, football and basketball. He was a great athlete. His grandfather taught him how to hunt and fish as a young man and it turned into a lifelong passion. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to camp with friends and family. Over the years, he spent the majority of his recreational time in the woods and on the water. He loved hunting whitetail deer (especially bowhunting) and fishing and accumulated many trophies and stories over his lifetime. He even learned taxidermy and mounted most of his trophy bucks himself. His favorite hunting and fishing partner was Bonnie Thompson, his girlfriend of 14 years. He really treasured the closeness, friendship and love that they shared both in and out of the woods. Snapper moved to Janesville, Wisconsin in his early 20s and married Jill Theresa Murphy. They had two children together, Justin and Sarah Davis. He worked for Simmons Manufacturing and Stoughton Trailers for many years. Snapper was hilarious, gregarious and a wonderful storyteller. He loved to share his jokes, knowledge, stories and opinions. He was a collector of all things hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with loved ones playing euchre and poker, shooting pool and sharing laughs.
Snapper is survived by his partner and best friend, Bonnie Thompson; children, Justin Davis and Sarah (Ryan) Nicholas; mother, Othelia Davis; and siblings: Jeff Davis, Terri Roach and Todd Davis. He is preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Davis Sr.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 17th at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will immediately follow the service to St. Joseph Cemetery in Edgerton. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Davis, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.