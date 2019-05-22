March 6, 1943 - May 15,2019

Janesville, WI -- William A. Grenzow, age 76, of Whitewater, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his devoted wife and family. He was born in New Milford, Connecticut on March 6, 1943; the son of William S. and Clara Grenzow (Diem). Bill was married to Dawn Grenzow (Wescott) on January 27, 1973 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton. Together, they raised their two children, Tara and Tyler. Bill farmed, and milked cows in Johnstown, and East Troy until 1975. In 1976, the family moved to LaGrange, and Bill managed a farm for Dean Kincaid, Inc. for 25 years, until retirement. Bill was member of the Walworth County Farm Bureau, and Wisconsin FFA Alumni. In his retirement, Bill enjoyed restoring old tractors, and spending time with his loving family. His family, and friends, will always be grateful the happy memories and the love they received from such a kindhearted and humble man.

Bill is survived by his wife, Dawn Grenzow; children, Tara (Dan) Luers and Tyler (Kelly) Grenzow; grandchildren: Chloe Grenzow and Ori, Charlie and Caidan; siblings: Peggy (Randy) Clark, Ellen (Bill) Kiekhaefer, Bob (Darlene Hardenbrook) Grenzow, Shari (Tom) Grenzow-Mauer; sister in-law, Priscilla (William) Collette; mother in-law, Beverly Wescott; and many very special nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He is predeceased by his parents; and father in-law, Rollin "Rollie" Wescott; sister in-law and brother in-law, Suzanne and Ronnie Braden; and sister in-law, Karen Grenzow.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 11:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice of Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Bill requested that everyone attending, wear jeans and comfortable clothing, he was not a suit and tie man. If you have something IH Red, please wear it!