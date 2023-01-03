William A. "Bill" Potter

August 23, 1959 - December 28, 2022

Janesville, WI - William 'Bill' A. Potter, 63, passed away on December 28, 2022 at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born August 23, 1959 in Madison, WI to James and Lois (Morgan) Potter. He was a Craig High School graduate. Bill worked for and retired from Iseli Co., Walworth, WI.

