William A. "Bill" Potter

Janesville, WI - William 'Bill' A. Potter, 63, passed away on December 28, 2022 at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born August 23, 1959 in Madison, WI to James and Lois (Morgan) Potter. He was a Craig High School graduate. Bill worked for and retired from Iseli Co., Walworth, WI.
Bill was an outdoor sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and a huge UW Badger hockey fan. His love for his mom Lois was beyond all things.
He is survived by his mom Lois Potter; siblings: John (Nancy) Potter, Tom (significant other Pam) Potter, Barb (Cal) Paulson, Gordy Potter, Terry (Rick) Schober, and Rick (Kelly) Potter; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and Aunt Judy. He was preceded in death by his father James Potter, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family service will be held for Bill. He will be laid to rest with his father in the Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Janesville. Memorials are appreciated to the Ducks Unlimited Wetlands, www.ducks.org, or mail to: One Waterfowl Way - Memphis, TN 38120.
A very special thank you to the medical team at Mercy Health for the care and compassion given not only to Bill but his family.
