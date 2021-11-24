Lake Geneva, WI - William A. "Bill" Klepp, 83, longtime resident of Lake Geneva, WI passed away to eternal life on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Geneva Lake Manor in Lake Geneva.
Bill was born on July 15, 1938 in Little Prairie, WI son of the late William O. and Ruth E. (Freeman) Klepp. He married Janet A. Rausch on July 11, 1964 in Burlington, WI. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2006.
Bill was raised on his family farm in Vernon, WI. He cherished his time fishing, going to casinos or antique hunting with his wife. Many evenings were spent playing cribbage and card games with his family and watching his beloved Chicago Sports teams. He was very active and loved both baseball and bowling, if he wasn't playing, he was there watching or mentoring.
Bill worked at many places where he could learn knowledge of a lifetime. Some of those places include The Soo Line Railroad (A subsidiary of the Canadian Pacific Railway), BR Amon & Sons Asphalt, the Lavelle and Trostel Factories and finally the Lake Geneva Street Department until he retired.
Bill is survived by his daughter Terri (Elton) Hom of San Francisco, CA, son Kevin of Lake Geneva, WI; grandson Rylan Hom; brother-in-laws Phil (Dorothy) Rausch and Steve (Cindy) Rausch. He is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many Bill loved as though they were his own children and grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, parents, siblings, Lillian Weber, Delores Ketterhagen, Elmer Klepp and Edward Klepp; his in-laws Walter and Helen Rausch, sister-in-law Debbie Rausch and brother-in-law Thomas Rauch.
The family of Bill would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Geneva Lake manor for their loving care during the last years of his life.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held in the Spring of 2022; and will be laid to rest with his wife at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
