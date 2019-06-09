October 6, 1927 - June 6, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Willard J. Geske, age 91, of Edgerton, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Edgerton Care Center. He was born in Edgerton on October 6, 1927, the son of the late William and Meta (Koch) Geske. After attending Edgerton Schools, Willard worked as a baker for Wikeum Bakery, delivered milk for Merrick Dairy, and worked on engines at Fairbanks Morse. He worked as an assembler at Highway Trailer, and later retired from Dorsey Trailer as a welder. He married Betty J. Osborne on March 25, 1946, in Janesville. She preceded him in death on November 6, 2008. Willard was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time growing vegetables in his garden, working around the yard, baking, and spending time with his daughters; granddaughters; his beloved cat, Callie; as well as other family and his neighbors.

Survivors include his two daughters, Gene "Genie" (Alan) Johnson of Edgerton, and Bette (Ken) Kleven of Oregon; two grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) Weinstein and Debbie (John Kopecky) Johnson; two brothers, Howard (Nancy) Geske and Ralph (Dorothy) Geske; sister-in-law, Cindy Geske of Edgerton; as well as nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and five siblings: Roger, George and Donald Geske, Virginia Hessian and Viola Hessian.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Chaplain David Brynelson of Heartland Hospice presiding. Burial will follow in Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 12 p.m. (noon) until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of both the Edgerton Care Center, as well as Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to Willard and his family.