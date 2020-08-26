July 30, 1941 - August 23, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Willard J. Eddy, age 79, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in Cook, MN on July 30, 1941, the son of Clement and Lillian (Lewis) Eddy. He married Dianne Hanson in Eau Claire on August 11, 1962. Willard retired from General Motors in 2004.
Willard is survived by his loving wife, Dianne; five children: Dean (Shelly) Eddy, Tim (Michelle) Eddy, Jason Eddy, Ellen Eddy, and Susan (Tammy) Eddy; nine grandchildren: Cassie (Tyler), Whitney (Josh), Katie, Emma, Mitchell, Andy, Brett (Nikki), Colton, Mason, and Max; step-grandchildren, Danielle (Nate), and Kameron; nine great-grandchildren; brother; Lyle (Ardith); three sisters: Shirley, Judy (Jim), and Ruth; sister-in-law, Agnes; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Ken, Don, Ted, Charles, Laura and Vera.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com