Beloit, WI - Willard H. "Harry" Burnside, age 86, of Beloit died Tuesday October 18, 2022 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit. He was born October 21, 1935 to the late Willard and Bertha (Friend) Burnside in Fayette City, PA. Harry graduated from South Union Township High School, Uniontown, PA, class of 1954. He married Eleanor R. Wilson on November 30, 1957 in Friendsville, Maryland. Harry was a member of the River of Life United Methodist Church for many years. Harry worked at General Motors for 28 years, retiring in 1991. He enjoyed car maintenance and repair. Harry was an avid gardener, invested in mowing his lawn, and also enjoyed the "art of weeding," which he shared with his children.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Burnside; his four children, Richard (Joan) Burnside, Robert (Christine) Burnside, Cynthia (David) Ferger and Mark (Lynn) Burnside; eight grandchildren, Adam Burnside, Renee (Brian) Saxe, Evan Burnside, Aaron Burnside, Brandon Struebin, Brock Ferger, Brittney Ferger & Matthew Burnside and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert and his two sisters, Betty Lengjak and Winnie Knox.
Harry's Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday October 24, 2022 at the RIVER of LIFE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2345 Prairie Avenue, Beloit with Rev. Brenda Whitford officiating. Friends will be received on Monday at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, River of Life United Methodist Church or Beloit Regional Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Willowick, Autumn Lake and Beloit Regional Hospice.