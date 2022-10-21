Willard H. "Harry" Burnside

October 21, 1935 - October 18, 2022

Beloit, WI - Willard H. "Harry" Burnside, age 86, of Beloit died Tuesday October 18, 2022 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Beloit. He was born October 21, 1935 to the late Willard and Bertha (Friend) Burnside in Fayette City, PA. Harry graduated from South Union Township High School, Uniontown, PA, class of 1954. He married Eleanor R. Wilson on November 30, 1957 in Friendsville, Maryland. Harry was a member of the River of Life United Methodist Church for many years. Harry worked at General Motors for 28 years, retiring in 1991. He enjoyed car maintenance and repair. Harry was an avid gardener, invested in mowing his lawn, and also enjoyed the "art of weeding," which he shared with his children.