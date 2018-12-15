Wilhelm "Opa" Hauer

March 24, 1923 - December 13, 2018

Delavan, WI -- Wilhelm Oskar Hauer was born in Germany on March 24, 1923. He was born to Edward and Emma Hauer. While in Germany, at the age of 16, Willi served in the German military as an infantry foot soldier on the Russian front. Upon moving to Chicago, IL, in 1953, Willi met Helga Graetch at a German dance, and married in July 1966. Opa loved Delavan, music in the park, his home, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Pastor Rickman, and most importantly his grandchildren. He died peacefully in his home on December 13, 2018.

Wilhelm is survived by his daughter, Lori Almburg; his son-in-law, Joe (Emily) Almburg; his grandchildren, Joselyn Almburg and Andrew (Cassidy); his in-laws, Joe and Phyllis Almburg; and his brother, Ewald Hauer.

Services will be held at Our Redeemer in Delavan, WI on Sunday, December 16, 2018. There will be a visitation starting at 1 p.m. and the funeral starting at 2 p.m. The services will be held at the following address: 416 West Geneva St., Delavan, WI 53115.

"Auf Wiedersehen. Wir lieben dich."

