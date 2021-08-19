Sharon, WI - Wilbur Vegter, age 87, of Sharon, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sanborn, IA on December 8, 1933 to William and Elizabeth (Haarsma) Vegter. Wilbur was united in marriage to Helen Greenfield on November 30, 1956. He was a longtime member of Delavan Christian Reformed Church. Wilbur's love of family and friends was first and foremost in his life. His favorite hobby was to build things for his children and grandchildren. He also loved to restore antique tractors and take part in antique tractor plow days. Wilbur was a dairy farmer, truck driver, wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a jokester to everyone who knew and loved him.
Wilbur is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Helen; daughter, Jean (Larry) Nieuwenhuis, Delavan, WI; sons, Rick (Elaine) Vegter and Eugene (Cheryl) Vegter both of Sharon, WI and son-in-law, Mike Hoekstra of Delavan, WI; grandchildren, Amber (Bob) Williams, Henry Hoekstra, Jeremy (Ashley) Hoekstra, Dan Nieuwenhuis, Scott Nieuwenhuis, Stacey (Mark) Kibler, Kevin Nieuwenhuis, Jace Vegter, Jennifer Vegter, Ryan (Rachel) Vegter, Elizabeth (Steve) Schmidt, Cassandra (Mark) Armato, Kaitlyn Vegter, David (Helen) Vegter; 14 great grandchildren; and siblings, Mary, Thea and Allen.
Wilbur is preceded in death by his parents; beloved daughter, Linda Hoekstra, and two brothers, Harlan and Raymond.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, 850 Oak Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to Delavan Christian School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
