February 4, 1929 - April 5, 2020
Albany, WI -- Wilbur K. McCreedy, born February 4, 1929, in Albany, WI, to Cecil McCreedy and Esther Asmus, passed away peacefully, April 5, 2020, with family by his side, at Hospice Monroe, WI. Wilbur had a strong commitment to his community. Serving on many boards over the years, including the Albany School Board, the Albany Library Board, the Cemetery Board, and was an active member of his church. Wilbur was a Korean War Veteran, who proudly served his country. Wilbur retired from farming at the age of 88. He spent most of his life farming, which he was very proud of. Wilbur owned and operated McCreedy grocery in Albany in the 1950's. He most always had a smile to give, with a glimmer in his eye. He loved his family greatly, and they were one of his proudest accomplishments. He loved his friendships, and - his favorite place where he met friends daily for coffee for years - the Albany Restaurant.
Wilbur grew up in Albany, WI, where he remained his entire life, raising his family and remaining active in his community. He graduated from Albany High School, where he also played basketball and loved that many of his great-grandchildren also had a love for sports. Wilbur was a very intelligent man, there wasn't a math equation or a historical event that could stump Wilbur. He enjoyed making memories with his grandkids and great-grandkids, teaching them about life on the farm, his strong ethic, and playing checkers. He enjoyed sneaking his grandkids away from their naps, to take them to the Albany Restaurant for chocolate milk and donuts.
He met Nellie Dunphy, and they were married on July 21st, 1951. Wilbur and Nellie later welcomed and raised three daughters, Therese, Janet, and Aggie. They also welcomed Wilbur's nephews, Rick and Tracy Clark to live with them, after the passing of Wilbur's beloved sister, Marilyn.
Wilbur is survived by his daughters: Therese (Roger Robinson) Creighton, of Evansville, Janet (Roger) Ellis, of Albany, Aggie (Dan) Fenrich, of Evansville; granddaughters: Rebecca (Dario) Jorge, Bridget (Damon Hinkle) Creighton, and Jolene (Tony) Scofield, all of Evansville; and grandson Mark Robinson, of California; great-grandchildren: Tyler and Alexis Hinkle, Dylan Creighton, Austin and Savannah Scofield, Alfonsina and Syriana Jorge. Wilbur is preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Dunphy McCreedy; father, Cecil McCreedy; mother, Esther Asmus McCreedy; sister, Marilyn Clark; son-in-law, Jay Creighton; grandsons, Dale and Jason Creighton; as well as many other beloved relatives and friends.
Private Memorial Services will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Ward Funeral Home of Evansville, WI will be assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com