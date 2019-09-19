February 19, 1947 - September 16, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Wilbur G. Wiemuth, age 72, of Delavan passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. He was born on February 19, 1947 to Irwin and Mary (Rowland) Wiemuth. Wilbur proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a spot welder for GM for over 38 years. Wilbur was united in marriage to Gloria Becker on April 8, 1971. He enjoyed watching football and NASCAR.

Wilbur is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria; two sons, Jamison (Samantha) Wiemuth, of Arlington, TX, and Patrick (Megan) Wiemuth, of Delavan; four grandchildren: Dakotah, Zander, Cheyenne, and Jayden; a sister, Lois, of AZ; and a brother, Ray (Mary Ann), of IL. Wilbur is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edgar and Dale; and a sister, Jean.

A Memorial Gathering will be held starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Richmond Town Hall, W9046 Cty Road A, in Richmond Township. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com